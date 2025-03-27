Jarry will defend the road net against the Sabres on Thursday, according to Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Jarry received the hook in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to Tampa Bay after surrendering four goals on seven shots in only 16:00 of playing time. He has a 12-10-5 record with a 3.23 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 29 NHL appearances this season. Buffalo ranks 12th in the league with 3.10 goals per game in 2024-25.