Jarry will patrol the crease during Saturday's road game versus the Sabres.

Jarry has been sharp recently, going 2-0-1 while maintaining an admirable 1.63 GAA and .938 save percentage through his last three starts. The 25-year-old backstop will try to earn his 18th win of the season in a road matchup with a Buffalo team that's been playing better recently, having gone 2-1-1 in its last four games.