Jarry will defend the road net Saturday versus the Flames.
Jarry is coming off a 26-save effort in Thursday's 2-0 loss to Seattle. In 40 games this campaign, he has collected a 17-18-4 record with six shutouts, a 2.56 GAA and a .912 save percentage. Calgary sits 16th in the league this season with 3.14 goals per contest.
More News
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: No help in shutout loss•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Between pipes against Kraken•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Collects overtime win•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Leaves ice first Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Escapes with win Sunday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Starting vs. Flyers•