Jarry will defend the road net Saturday versus the Flames.

Jarry is coming off a 26-save effort in Thursday's 2-0 loss to Seattle. In 40 games this campaign, he has collected a 17-18-4 record with six shutouts, a 2.56 GAA and a .912 save percentage. Calgary sits 16th in the league this season with 3.14 goals per contest.