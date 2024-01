Jarry will guard the road crease Saturday against the Hurricanes, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Jarry stopped 19 of 20 shots in an overtime loss to Vancouver on Thursday after relieving Alex Nedeljkovic to start the second period. The 28-year-old Jarry is 11-12-3 with a .913 save percentage on the season. He'll face a Hurricanes team that's averaging 3.46 goals per game.