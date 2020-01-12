Jarry will draw the road start in Sunday's matchup against the Coyotes, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Jarry has been spectacular this season, including his past five starts, going 3-1-1 along with a 2.59 GAA and .918 save percentage in that span. He'll face a solid matchup against an Arizona offense that ranks 22nd in the league in goals for per game this season (2.72). Jarry will look to keep his phenomenal season going, as he leads the league in GAA (2.04) and save percentage (.934).