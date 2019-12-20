Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Starting in Edmonton
Jarry will guard the cage during Friday's road game against the Oilers, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Jarry has been unbelievable since taking over as the Penguins No. 1 netminder in late November, posting an 8-2-0 record while maintaining an impressive 1.79 GAA and .941 save percentage through 10 appearances. The 24-year-old will attempt to pick up a fourth straight win in a road matchup with a slumping Edmonton squad that's gone 1-4-0 in its last five games.
