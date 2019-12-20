Jarry will guard the cage during Friday's road game against the Oilers, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Jarry has been unbelievable since taking over as the Penguins No. 1 netminder in late November, posting an 8-2-0 record while maintaining an impressive 1.79 GAA and .941 save percentage through 10 appearances. The 24-year-old will attempt to pick up a fourth straight win in a road matchup with a slumping Edmonton squad that's gone 1-4-0 in its last five games.