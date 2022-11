Jarry will be in the road crease against Minnesota on Thursday, according to Penguins radio announcer Josh Getzoff.

Jarry got off to a great start with four straight wins this season, but it has not gone well since as he is 0-3-2 in his last five starts. Overall, Jarry is 4-3-2 with a 3.56 GAA and a .900 save percentage. He will face the Wild, who are 7-7-2 this season, scoring 43 goals in 16 games.