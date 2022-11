Jarry will be between the pipes Saturday on the road against Montreal.

Jarry will get the second half of Pittsburgh's back-to-back after Casey DeSmith played in Friday's win over Toronto. The former will look to end his four-game (0-3-1) winless skid over which he has allowed 19 goals on 143 shots. Jarry has a 4-3-1 record this season with a 3.38 GAA and a .903 save percentage.