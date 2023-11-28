Jarry will defend the road net Tuesday against Nashville, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.
Jarry is coming off a 31-save performance in Saturday's 3-2 win over Toronto. In 15 games this season, he has registered a mark of 7-8-0 with three shutouts, a 2.44 GAA and a .918 save percentage. The Predators rank 11th in the league with 3.35 goals per contest this campaign.
