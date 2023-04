Jarry will guard the road goal Tuesday versus New Jersey.

Jarry is coming off a 31-save effort in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Boston. He has a 22-11-6 record this season with a 2.93 GAA and a .909 save percentage. Jarry has gone 0-1-1 versus the Devils this year, having stopped 47 of 52 shots. New Jersey is tied for seventh in the league this campaign with 3.43 goals per game.