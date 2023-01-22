Jarry will guard the road net Sunday versus the Devils.

Jarry is coming off a 44-save performance in Friday's 4-1 win over Ottawa. He has a 16-5-4 record this season with a 2.68 GAA and a .921 save percentage. Jarry gave up three goals on 27 shots in a 4-2 loss to New Jersey on Dec. 30. The Devils sit sixth in the league this year with 3.51 goals per game.