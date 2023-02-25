Jarry will guard the road goal during Saturday's matchup with the Blues, Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.
Jarry struggled mightily in his last start Thursday versus the Oilers, surrendering six goals on only 29 shots before being replaced by Casey DeSmith for the final period of the eventual 7-2 loss. He'll try to snap his personal three-game losing streak in a road matchup with a struggling St. Louis squad that's lost four straight contests.
