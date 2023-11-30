Jarry will defend the visiting crease versus Tampa Bay on Thursday, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Jarry is 7-8-1 with a 2.48 GAA and ,916 save percentage this season. He is 1-0-1 in his last two starts after losing three games in a row. The Lightning are averaging 3.48 goals per game, sixth-best in the NHL.