Jarry will be between the pipes against Tampa Bay at home Saturday.
Jarry picked up a win in the season opener, stopping 26 of 28 shots against the Coyotes on Thursday. He'll face a stiffer challenge in the Lightning as the 27-year-old netminder looks to improve to 2-0.
More News
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Wins season-opening start•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: First goalie off Thursday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: To start Friday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Back at practice Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Dealing with illness•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Playing first half Tuesday•