Jarry will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Chicago on Opening Night.
Jarry posted a 24-13-7 record last season with a 2.90 GAA, a .909 save percentage and two shutouts over 47 appearances. He went 0-1-0 versus the Blackhawks in 2022-23, giving up three goals on 25 shots.
