Jarry will guard the road net Saturday against the Red Wings, per Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Jarry was sharp in his last outing Thursday, allowing just one goal on 28 shots in a win over the Wild. The 27-year-old netminder is 23-12-6 this season with a .909 save percentage. He'll face a Detroit team that's scored 16 goals over their last three games.