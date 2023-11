Jarry will be between the visiting pipes versus San Jose on Saturday, according to Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Jarry has struggled this season, going 2-5-0 with a 2.84 GAA and .893 save percentage. He could use a strong showing after giving up seven goals on 36 shots in his past two outings (0-2-0). In that regard, Jarry is fortunate to face the basement-dwelling Sharks on Saturday. San Jose has scored only 10 goals this season, while giving up 44 goals against.