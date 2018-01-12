Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Starting Saturday against Detroit
Jarry will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against the Red Wings, NHL.com's Mike Zeisberger reports.
Starter Matt Murray is currently away from the team due to personal reasons, so Jarry could potentially be in goal for Saturday's matchup with Detroit as well as Sunday's clash with the Rangers. The 22-year-old netminder was extremely shaky in his last outing, surrendering five goals on 19 shots before being yanked in the second period of Sunday's 6-5 overtime victory over Boston. He'll look to shake off that poor performance and pick up his eighth win of the campaign in a home matchup with a Red Wings club that's only averaging 2.44 goals per game on the road this season, 25th in the NHL.
