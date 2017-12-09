Jarry will guard the cage in Saturday's home matchup with the Maple Leafs, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Jarry has been shaky recently, posting a 1-1-0 record while registering an ugly 3.50 GAA and .873 save percentage in his last two appearances. The 22-year-old netminder will look to get back on track Saturday in a tough home matchup with a Maple Leafs club that's averaging an impressive 3.67 goals per game on the road this season, first in the NHL.

