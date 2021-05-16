Jarry will start Sunday's Game 1 against the Islanders, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Jarry posted an impressive 25-9-3 record along with a 2.75 GAA and .909 save percentage in the regular season, as Pittsburgh's explosive offense papered over his pedestrian rate stats. That offense could find sledding tougher against the defensive-minded Islanders, so Jarry will need to hold up his end of the bargain by slowing down Mat Barzal and company. With top backup Casey DeSmith (lower body) unavailable to start the playoffs, Pittsburgh could be in a pickle if Jarry -- who has just one game of playoff experience -- struggles.