Jarry will defend the road crease versus the Rangers on Thursday, Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Jarry was awful in his last game, giving up four goals on seven shots against the lowly Canadiens on Tuesday, before being pulled in favor of Casey DeSmith. Jarry has given up four goals in four of his last five games. He is 20-7-6 with a 2.95 GAA and .910 save percentage this season. Jarry will face the Rangers, who have scored 222 goals in 67 games this season.