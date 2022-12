Jarry will be in the home crease against Vegas on Thursday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Jarry saw his four-game winning streak come to an end Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina. Jarry is 8-3-3 with a 2.90 GAA and a .914 save percentage. He will take on the Golden Knights, who top the Western Conference with a 17-6-1 record, scoring 83 goals in 24 games.