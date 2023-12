Jarry will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Arizona, per Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.

Jarry has gone winless in his past three outings despite having a .914 save percentage during that span. In 20 games this season, he has posted an 8-10-2 record with a 2.48 GAA and a .918 save percentage. The Coyotes rank 16th in the league this campaign with 3.19 goals per contest.