Jarry will be between the home pipes against Carolina on Thursday, Taylor Haase of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Jarry was solid Tuesday, stopping 26 shots in a 3-2 win over the Rangers. The 27-year-old netminder is off to a great start, going 15-3-3 with a 2.60 GAA and a .922 save percentage. Jarry has not lost in regulation over his last 13 games, going 11-0-2. He faces the Hurricanes, who are not scoring a lot this season, ranking 24th overall in goals with 96.