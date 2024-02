Jarry will guard the home net Sunday versus Philadelphia.

Jarry snapped a three-game losing streak with a 30-save performance in a 4-1 victory over Montreal in his last outing. He'll look to build on Thursday's effort against a Flyers team that managed just one goal in a loss to the Rangers on Saturday. Jarry is 15-17-4 with a .915 save percentage and 2.46 GAA this season.