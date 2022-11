Jarry was the first goaltender off the ice Wednesday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazettereports, indicating he will be between the home pipes against Calgary.

Jarry is coming off his first shutout of the season Saturday, stopping all 32 shots against the Jets. He is 6-3-2 with a 3.27 GAA and a .904 save percentage this season and has battled back after six tough starts in which he gave up 28 goals on 208 shots. He will face the Flames, who have scored 58 goals in 18 games.