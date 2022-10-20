Jarry will be between the pipes at home versus Los Angeles on Thursday.
Jarry is 2-0-0 with a 2.02 GAA and a .938 save percentage as he has defeated the Coyotes and Lightning. Jarry will play against the Kings, who have won three straight after opening the season with a pair of losses, after having been given an extra day off by watching from the bench versus Montreal on Monday.
