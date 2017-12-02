Jarry has drawn the home start for Saturday's game against the Sabres, Sam Werbner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Jarry was stellar Friday against Buffalo, posting his first career shutout at the top level. He will get a chance to repeat that performance during Saturday's rematch against the Sabres, though this start comes at the home rink.

