Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Starts in blue paint Saturday
Jarry has drawn the home start for Saturday's game against the Sabres, Sam Werbner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Jarry was stellar Friday against Buffalo, posting his first career shutout at the top level. He will get a chance to repeat that performance during Saturday's rematch against the Sabres, though this start comes at the home rink.
