Jarry signed a five-year, $26.88 million contract with Pittsburgh on Saturday, per TSN.

Jarry had a 24-13-7 record, 2.90 GAA and .909 save percentage in 47 contests with the Penguins in 2022-23. He became an unrestricted free agent Saturday after completing his three-year, $10.5 million deal, but the 28-year-old goaltender ultimately decided to stick with Pittsburgh. That sets him up to once again compete with Casey DeSmith for starts.