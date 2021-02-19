Jarry kicked out 31 of 32 shots in a 4-1 win over the Islanders on Thursday.

It's been an uneven season for Jarry, but the 25-year-old seems to be settling in of late with wins in two of his last three starts and a .933 save percentage during that stretch. His only blemish Thursday was a Brock Nelson power-play tap-in late in the third period, which kept Jarry from his first shutout of the season. Still, the performance marked the first time all year Jarry held an opponent to fewer than two goals, and it was just the second time he's allowed fewer than three goals.