Jarry made 24 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders on Thursday.

Jarry and the Pens were up 3-1 until the 14:31 mark of the third period. Hudson Fasching made a sharp play to kick a pass in his feet onto his stick for a wrist shot from just outside the crease. Then Anders Lee deftly redirected the puck past Jarry from in-tight at 18:45 to knot the game. Brock Nelson then won it with a blocker-side snipe on a breakaway in overtime. Jarry hasn't really regained his pre-injury form since his return Feb. 20, and that puts both the Pens and fantasy managers at risk.