Jarry (foot) has yet to resume skating as of Thursday, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
While Jarry has already been ruled out for Thursday's Game 2 matchup with the Rangers, the fact that he hasn't started skating yet doesn't bode well for his availability for Game 3 on Saturday either. With Casey DeSmith (lower body) also hurt, Pittsburgh will have to use third netminder Louis Domingue for the time being.
