Jarry made 29 saves in a 6-3 win over Columbus on Saturday.

Boone Jenner put the Jackets up 1-0 at 7:43 of the first and that point, the Jackets held an 11-0 advantage in shots on goal. The Jackets were up 3-1 by the 3:57 point of the second after the Pens were flat-out outworked and outplayed. Finally, Jarry got some scoring support and the Pens scored five unanswered goals. He is now 4-0 with a 2.01 GAA and .941 save percentage.