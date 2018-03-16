Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Stops 17 in win over Habs
Jarry saved 17 of 20 shots during Thursday's 5-3 win over Montreal.
The rookie has now won four of his past five starts -- 14 of 23 for the year -- while owning a mediocre .908 save percentage and 2.77 GAA for the campaign. Filling up the win column is the real value Jarry offers, and with the Penguins pacing the league in goals per game (4.1) since the All-Star break, he projects to continue helping in the category. Just note that Casey DeSmith is likely to also receive some starts down the stretch, and Matt Murray (concussion) should return to No. 1 duty once healthy.
