Jarry allowed one goal on 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Predators.

Jarry held the Predators off the board until Mark Jankowski's goal in the third period. However, the Penguins would respond with three unanswered tallies, giving Jarry a 3-1 victory. The 27-year-old netminder is 2-2-0 since returning from a nine-game stint on the IR. Jarry improves to 18-7-5 with a .918 save percentage this season.