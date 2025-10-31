Jarry stopped 26 of 27 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Jarry was beaten at the 10:16 mark of the first period with a tip-in via Kirill Kaprizov, but he was outstanding the rest of the way and shut the door to limit the damage to only one goal. The Penguins gave him enough offensive support with four unanswered goals, meaning Jarry has won each of his last four starts. He's given up one or fewer goals twice during that ongoing winning streak.