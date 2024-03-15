Jarry stopped 29 of 32 shots in Thursday's 6-3 victory over the Sharks.

Jarry got off to a tough start Thursday, allowing a pair of goals late in the first period, though he'd ultimately settle in and hold San Jose to one goal over the final two frames as the Penguins rallied for a 6-3 win. The victory ended Jarry's three-game losing skid as he improved to 19-21-5 with a .909 save percentage and 2.70 GAA this season. The 28-year-old netminder will likely be back between the pipes Saturday when the Penguins host the Rangers.