Jarry turned aside 30 of 31 shots in a 4-1 victory over the Canadiens on Thursday.

After giving up a goal to Mike Matheson in the first period, Jarry proceeded to blank the Canadiens over the final two frames while the Penguins scored four unanswered goals to give him the win. The victory ended a three-game losing skid for Jarry, as he improves to 14-17-4 with a .914 save percentage and 2.50 GAA this season. The Penguins are back in action Sunday at home versus Philadelphia.