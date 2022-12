Jarry allowed a pair of goals on 34 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

Jarry was sharp in the Pittsburgh victory, allowing just a Ryan Lomberg goal in the first period and a Sam Reinhart tally in the third while turning aside 32 shots. The win is Jarry's sixth in a row as he improves to 10-0-1 over his last 11 starts. The 27-year-old netminder has proven to be a top goaltending option this season. Jarry is now 14-3-3 with a .921 save percentage.