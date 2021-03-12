Jarry made 21 saves in a 5-2 victory over the Sabres on Thursday.

Jarry's earlier wobbles seem to be behind him. He has three straight wins and is 4-1 in five starts in March so far. And he has tightened his game and reduced his goals against -- Jarry allowed just two goals in three of those four wins. This stretch comes as a relief for fantasy managers in all formats, as it largely squashes those February rumors that the Pens might seek help in the blue paint.