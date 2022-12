Jarry made 26 saves in a 6-2 win over St Louis on Saturday.

The Pens led the whole game and Jarry was a big part of that. Pavel Buchnevich beat him on a one-timer in the first period and Vladimir Tarasenko wired in a snap shot on a second-period breakaway. He never lost the lead. Jarry has won two straight and is 6-0-1 in his last seven starts. He hasn't lost in regulation since November 5.