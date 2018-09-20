Jarry stopped 41 of 44 shots from the Red Wings in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime road loss.

Jarry played the entire game, while the Wings gave both Jimmy Howard and Harri Sateri a look in goal. This was an ill-fated outcome for Jarry, as he came up with a number of huge stops and it took a Detroit man-advantage opportunity to get the best of the BC native in overtime.

