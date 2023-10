Jarry turned aside 17 of 21 shots in a 4-2 loss to St. Louis on Saturday.

Jarry surrendered a goal in each period, including the third frame where he faced only four shots. Although he earned a 19-save shutout versus Washington on Oct. 13, Jarry has allowed at least three goals in each of his other three starts this year, giving him a 1-3-0 record, 2.81 GAA and .892 save percentage in 2023-24.