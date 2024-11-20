Jarry allowed three goals in a 3-2 overtime loss to Calgary on Tuesday.

Jarry has allowed at least three goals in each of his five starts this season and is 1-2-1 with a 4.72 goals-against average and an .863 save percentage overall. He was especially bad on the OT winner where he slid far out of his crease, allowing Brayden Point to simply walk around the net and stuff the puck behind him. Jarry recently returned from a stint in the AHL, but he continues to struggle. Bench him until he can get his game together.