Jarry gave up two goals on 22 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Jarry has now lost his last two starts after a recent four-game winning streak. The 24-year-old fell to 20-10-1 with a 2.23 GAA and a .927 save percentage through 31 appearances. Jarry should get one more start on the Penguins' road trip -- either Friday in Anaheim or Saturday in San Jose.