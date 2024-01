Jarry allowed four goals on 26 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

It was a rough outing for Jarry, who fell to 1-3-2 despite a solid .914 save percentage over his last six starts. Overall, the 28-year-old netminder is 12-14-4 with a .913 save percentage and 2.56 GAA this season. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which could come as soon as Friday at home against the Panthers.