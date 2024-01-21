Jarry allowed three goals on 29 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

After blanking Vegas through the first two periods, Jarry surrendered three unanswered goals in the final frame en route to the 3-2 defeat. The 28-year-old Jarry has just one win in his last five outings, despite posting a strong .928 save percentage in that span. Overall, he falls to 12-13-4 on the season with a .915 save percentage and 2.50 GAA. The Penguins will be back in action Monday on the road versus Arizona.