Jarry allowed four goals on 22 shots in Thursday's 6-0 loss to Washington.

After allowing a shorthanded marker to Tom Wilson in the first period, Jarry was tagged for three goals in the first nine minutes of the second before he was replaced by Alex Nedeljkovic. The 28-year-old Jarry had gone 4-2-0 despite a mediocre .888 save percentage over his prior six outings. He's now 18-20-4 with a .908 save percentage and 2.68 GAA this season. Jarry will look to bounce back in his next start, which could come as soon as Saturday on the road versus the Bruins.