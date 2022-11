Jarry made 25 saves during a 3-2 loss to the visiting Kraken on Saturday.

The recent slump continues for Jarry, who remains winless during his past four starts. The 27-year-old netminder has surrendered 19 goals on 143 shots during the 0-3-1 skid. The slumping Penguins have dropped seven straight (0-6-1) for the first time since Jan. 26-Feb. 8, 2006 (0-5-2).