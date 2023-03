Jarry allowed two goals on 21 shots in a 2-1 loss to Ottawa on Monday.

One of the two goals Jarry surrendered was scored during a Senators power play. He dropped to 20-10-6 with a 3.01 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 39 contests in 2022-23. Jarry posted a 0-2-0 record, 6.26 GAA and .810 save percentage over his previous three appearances, so even though the 27-year-old lost Monday, at least it was a step in the right direction.